“Football Administrators Must Exhibit Maturity” – E/R FA Chairman

Related Stories The Chairman of the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA), Mr Abdul Lawal has called on club officials and administrators to exhibit high sense of maturity in other to promote and bring sanity in football administration in the region.



According to him, despite the success achieved in the organization of the 2016/17 second division league in the region, some league centers were still lacking the required facilities to meet up to the standard.



He said the behaviour of supporters, sometimes needs much to be desired and therefore called on all stakeholders to exhibit maturity in their dealings with each other.



Mr Lawal, said this when he addressed delegates at the Eastern Regional Football Association congress at Koforidua.



He called on the media and other stakeholders to appreciate the high level of football in the region and the efforts of the RFA in raising the standard of football in the region to that level.



He advised the clubs to go through the right procedures and processes to register their players to help end conflicts unqualified players in the league.



The congress endorsed affiliation fees for clubs for the 2017/18 football season.



All division two clubs are to pay Gh¢1,000.00, whilst third division clubs are to pay Gh¢400.00, with women clubs paying Gh¢300.00 and colts clubs paying Gh¢150.00.



All clubs are to pay their affiliation fee by the close of March, 2018 and the Eastern Regional Division Two League is expected to kick off on May 6, 2018.