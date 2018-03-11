I support Kwesi Nyantakyi Like A Political Party

Related Stories Berekum Chelsea president Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah has announced his unfettered support for Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi likening the affinity to a political party.



Nyantakyi has come under criticisms- mainly outsiders-claiming football is at a standstill in the country.



"We can share our views about football administration in the country, but don't call on somebody to step down as if you can do better,'' he said in an interview with Atinka FM.



"Those who think can do the job better should can show their faces and contest him when the election time is due.



"For me, my support for Kwesi Nyantakyi is akin to that of a political party."



He added that: "Kwesi has done well for Ghana football and should he decide to contest, I will vote for him," he said, adding that "if he backs off, then my vote will go to his deputy George Afriyie."