PAOK Salonika President Invades Pitch With Gun

Related Stories The Greek top-flight match between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Sunday was abandoned after PAOK's president invaded the pitch with a gun.



Ivan Savvidis tried to confront the referee with a gun in a hip holster after his side had an 89th-minute goal ruled offside with the score 0-0.



AEK's players left the pitch concerned for their safety and did not return.



The match was officially abandoned two hours later and it was reported the referee had reversed his decision.



Fifa said it is "aware" of the incident and "fully condemns such behaviour" but added that any disciplinary measures "fall under the jurisdiction of the Greek FA".



Greece's deputy culture and sports minister Georgios Vassiliadis said the situation called for "bold decisions".



Savvidis, one of Greece's richest men, was born in Georgia of Greek heritage and is a former member of the Russian parliament.



He asked his team to leave the pitch following the offside decision then marched towards the referee before being pulled back by bodyguards.



PAOK are third in the Greek top flight and could have moved within two points of leaders AEK with a win.