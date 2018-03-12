We Would Have Been Jailed, If We Were Corrupt - Sannie Daara

Related Stories The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has refuted claims of bribery allegations being levelled against the Football Association.



According to him, if indeed the officials of the FA were corrupt, they would have been jailed by now.



While speaking to Angel TV's Esther Abankwa during a sports show named on the Turf last Saturday, Sannie Daara observed that the FA is not corrupt and there is no money being squandered as being reported by some journalists.



Giving details on the issue between Country Man Songo and the FA,he noted that the FA is now burnt on dealing with rogue sports journalists in the country who have been damaging the image of the FA in recent times.



"If we had dealt with such rogue journalists,it would have gotten to this stage. I would blame us. If we had acted, it would not get to this stage, he said.



Ibrahim Sannie Daara further disclosed that the FA also has some other journalists it would deal with once it finishes with the legal battle with Country Man Songo.



"Let me add this,once we finish,we have some other journalists to deal with. They are Abartey and Atinka FM,One Man Supporter and Sports Obama" he said.