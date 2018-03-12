Kotoko Lacks Plan, Vision - Steve Pollack

Related Stories Former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Steve Pollack has described the club as one that lacks vision and a plan.



Pollack in an interview with Citi FM hit back at his former employers and said he would love to return to the Country to coach but he will only join a club with vision and a plan for the future.



“I’m a bit sad that I’m leaving. I feel like, I need to go home, have a little break; get refreshed mentally and physically, spend some time with my family and who knows I could be back here in a couple of weeks’ time”.



“But if I was to come back to Ghana, It has to be a club that actually has a vision and plan, and a strategy for one, two, three-four-five seasons and they are ambitious. Not like hey! We got to win today otherwise you are out," he said.



The 57-year old English trainer was sacked by the Porcupine Warriors last month after the club was eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup by CARA Brazzaville.



Pollack further stressed on the fact that he did not actually know the plan and strategy Kotoko had in place during his tenure.



“Well, let’s just say, I don’t know what the planning order is so you need to ask them what the plan is. I don’t know what the plan is…” he added.



The former Berekum Chelsea manager joined Kotoko in middle of last season. He won the MTN FA Cup and finish 5th in the league.



Kotoko have appointed Paa Kwesi Fabin as their new head coach to lead the team back to its glory days.