NDC Left GH₵51 million Debt At Sports Ministry - Isaac Asiamah

Related Stories The Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has revealed that he inherited a debt of GH₵ 51 million when he was appointed in February last year.



He said, the accounts of the Ministry was in the red when he took over from his predecessor Nii Lantey Vanderpuije, who was the last sports minister under the eight-year tenure of the National Democratic Congress administration.



Mr Asiamah made the revelation at the Meet The Press series held on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Accra.



He said: "I am sorry to report to you that we met a negative balance of 51 million Ghana cedis, that is the debt we inherited... There was nothing at the Ministry of Youth and Sports".



According to him, the MOYS has subsequently only been able to thrive through the creativity of the staff.



Asiamah also stressed that he was working hard to solve all the current challenges at the MOYS with the help of his staff.



"All these things that have been able to happen are through creative minds that's what has happened here. So if we have been able to achieve a lot, that is why I am grateful to my able lieutenants, they are creative people and they are helping us to achieve a lot at the Ministry of Youth and Sports".



"As it's said, you come and fix challenge, so we are fixing the challenge through creative means," he stated.