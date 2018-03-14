Related Stories Isaac Asiamah speaks on his worry over the late start of the topflight



Ghana minister for sports, Isaac Asiamah, is livid by the delay to the start of the domestic league.



The 2017-18 Ghana Premier League has been put in limbo due to a court order restraining the topflight from taking off.



One of the three demoted clubs from last season, Great Olympics, have been forced to go to court over the GFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision to throw out their protests against Bechem United and Elmina Sharks.



“I’m not happy at all, I must be honest with you,” Asiamah said on Tuesday.



"I told the GFA president [Kwesi Nyantakyi] that [he should continue doing] whatever it takes to resolve this issue.



"The GPL is an avenue for certain people in this country.



"Every time I go to the stadium, doughnut [is sold] and that is a means of income for somebody, and these petty things help our people.



"So [we must] make sure to resolve all the differences that we have to ensure the league starts well."



Last season, Olympics finished second from bottom on the table, but a ruling in their favour will do well to push them up and keep them in the elite division.



The start of the league has been twice rescheduled due to the wrangling.



The GFA recently held talks with Olympics over a possible amicable out-of-court settlement but the engagement proved futile.



The next hearing is set for March 15.