Kevin Prince Boateng Talks Racism With The United Nations

Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng took turns to talk racism with the United Nations on how to end the predicament in the Sport.



The winger who currently plays for Eintracht Frankfurt revealed the menace still exists in football but pledged to help fight it to the deep root.



Boateng who was speaking with Al Hussein of the United Nations called on other footballers to help end racism in football.



"Many of these players have loads of fans and they can influence behavior," al-Hussein said. "Nowadays it does not matter where you come from."



Boateng is also ambassador of a Bundesliga initiative against discrimination. The 27th game in the Bundesliga will be under the motto "Stroke by prejudice," said the Foundation of the German Football League (DFL) on Thursday.



On the day of the action, clubs from the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga participate. "I want to show the children that it does not matter where they come from these days," said Boateng at the presentation of the action day, which also includes a TV spot with Boateng.



Boateng returned to Germany after a season in Spain, and has been a part of a rejuvenated Frankfurt side this season.