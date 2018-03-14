CAF President Dr. Ahmad Replies Critics Of Morocco's Hosting Of Major Events

Related Stories CAF President Dr. Ahmad has replied critics who have accused Morocco of hosting too many activities of the continental body, revealing that the North African country is the only nation that has accepted to host and fund recent key events of CAF.



According to Dr. Ahmad, before staging some key events CAF approaches countries capable of funding and hosting such events before a decision is taken to hand over such rights.



The leader of Africa's football controlling organisation has been forced respond following some criticism in certain quarters that the North African country has been favoured over all countries.



Morocco hosted the historic symposium on African football last year, staged the African Nations Championship before last week's Women's Football Symposium in Marrakech.



Ghana hosted the AITEO CAF awards early in the year with the Nigerian sponsor deciding that the continent's event to honour top performers be held in Accra.



Ahmad revealed that key factors like financing of the event are taken into consideration and wants other countries to emulate Morocco in funding and hosting CAF's events.



"Before organization of any activity of the continental body, we present our proposal to all African countries capable of financing the CAF events," Ahmad revealed at the Women's Symposium.



"On several occasions, we had no response, except from Morocco.



"On all occasions Morocco demonstrated their desire not only to host the event but also to fund it which saves CAF a lot of money.



"We hosted at the CAF Awards in Ghana because the sponsor AITEO asked to host the event there."



Ahmad says he wants all the other countries in Africa to take advantage of such opportunities to host CAF events in future.



"I am sending a message to the political officials in the other African countries to demonstrate their desire to host future activities of CAF," said Ahmad. CAF has been undergoing major reforms since Ahmad took over as the leader of the organisation last year with the vision of taking on board views of all stakeholders.



This has necessitated in the hosting of events such as the African football symposium and the Women's Symposium to chart the future of the game on the continent.