High Court Dismisses Great Olympics Injunction Application On GPL

Related Stories The Accra High Court has dismissed an application by Accra Great Olympics, praying the court to put a mandatory injunction on the start of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.



Great Olympics had earlier succeeded in their file for an interlocutory injunction on the GPL, restraining the league from starting on February 10, as scheduled.



Olympics were however requesting from the court to place a mandatory injunction that could extend the period until the substantive case was heard in the Appeals Court.



Justice Anthony Yeboah said Olympics had failed to “convince” him with their arguments on the application, adding that he had no jurisdiction to rule on a case that had been already exhausted in his court.



Justice Yeboah agreed with the defence counsel led by Thaddeus Sory that “the jurisdiction of this court to hear this application has been exhausted,” and hence until there were new facts the court could not revisit the case.



Great Olympics petitioned the GFA to allow them bring a protest against Elmina Sharks for fielding an unqualified player despite the expiration of the mandatory 72 hours.



But the petition was dismissed, forcing Olympics to head to court to seek redress.



Olympics wanted the court to force the GFA to accept their petition which would result in Elmina Sharks being deducted points, essentially condemning them to relegation while Olympics are reinstated.



The substantive case is at the Appeals Court and would be heard on March 29. It is not still clear whether the GPL can start because of another court injunction from one Mr Enoch Niibi Osekan, a football fan.