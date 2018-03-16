League To Commence On Saturday – GFA

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said, the 2017-2018 sporting public would commence this weekend at all the league centers.



This comes after Thursday’s court dismissal of the case between Great Olympics FC and the GFA for an interlocutory injunction on the start of the Premier and Division leagues.



In a statement signed by GFA General Secretary Mr. Isaac Addo on Thursday the GFA said that:



“Pursuant to today’s court ruling in the matter of Accra Great Olympics FC Limited vs. the Ghana Football Association, please be informed that the 2017/18 League season shall kick off effective Saturday March 17, 2017 at all the centers.”



All Clubs and stakeholders are to take note accordingly. Source: GNA Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.