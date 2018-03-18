Kwadwo Asamoah Reaches 150-Games Milestone For Juventus

Related Stories Ghanaian international Kwadwo Asamoah made his 150th appearance for Juventus in their 0-0 stalemate against Spal in Serie A on Saturday.



Asamoah becomes only the 4th non-European international ever to appear in 150 games for The Old Ladies.



Most appearances for Juventus among non-European internationals:



278 = Montero ???????? 171 = Vidal ???????? 160 = Zalayeta ???????? 150 = Asamoah ????????



The 29-year-old joined Juventus in 2012 from Udinese after four seasons with the Udine based club.



He made his debut on 11 August 2012 against Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana, scoring a goal as Juventus went on to win 4–2 after extra time.



Asamoah has since played a key role in helping the Biaconerri to five consecutive Serie A titles, 3 Coppa Italia trophies and 3 Supercoppa Italiana. Source: Ghanaguardian.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.