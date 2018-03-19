John Mahama Intervened To Stop Us From Investigating 'Corrupt' Ghana FA- Koku Anyidoho

Related Stories NDC General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has revealed it took the intervention of former Ghana President John Mahama to stop a probe the Ghana Football Association back in 2009.



He claims some party big wigs including former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Kojo Bonsu and Kojo Twum Boafo were bent on investigating the federation over corrupt practices.



Anyidoho reveals GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi had to run for cover and approached then Ghana vice-president Mahama to intervene.



''We thought that we had to look into GFA matters. This business where government is sponsoring football yet we can’t look into their affairs to me is quizzy,'' Anyindoho said on Ghanaweb's 21 Minutes interview



''There was a typical issue that had to do with Kwesi Nyantakyi and the GFA. And some of us sports enthusiasts like Nii Lante, Kojo Bonsu, Kojo Twum Boafo at the time.



''We thought that Kwesi Nyantakyi was doing something wrong and having come into power we needed to go into the FA as a government but I think somehow Kwesi Nyantakyi found his way to the Vice President John Mahama and the Vice President had a chat with President Mills. So the president asked us his boys to slow down on Nyantakyi.''