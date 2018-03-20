Ghanaian Clubs Lack Funds To Make Impact - Kwesi Nyantakyi

Related Stories The Ghana FA chief insists clubs from the country have failed to succeed on continental level because they lack financial backing.



Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has admitted that he is worried following the elimination of Aduana Stars from the 2018 Caf Champions League.



The Fire Club, after winning the first leg of the last qualifying round 1-0, suffered a 4-0 drubbing against E.S Setif in the return fixture in Algeria on Sunday and have been demoted to the Caf Confederation Cup.



"Aduana Stars exit from Caf Champions League is a great concern to everyone one," Nyantakyi said, during a media briefing on Monday.



"Fortunately, I have a fair idea of what goes on in the rest of Africa. Why do the North African countries dominate the African Champions League? It's because of money. They buy the best players even from West Africa."



He added: "Clubs participating in African [clubs competition] is a very serious venture. I went through it once and I nearly got bankrupt [since] it's very expensive. We've seen clubs participating and the following year they go to relegation like Ebusua Dwarfs and King Faisal."