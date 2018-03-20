Kwesi Appiah Has Final Say On Kwadwo Asamoah’s Return - George Afriyie

Related Stories Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie says the return of Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah to the national team is a decision which should solely be left to head coach Kwesi Appiah.



The versatile player has put in stellar performances for the Bianconeri in the past couple of weeks and recently recorded his 150th cap for the side in their goalless draw against SPAL 2013.



However,he last pulled on the national colours during Ghana’s participation in the Brazil 2014 World Cup,where he featured largely as a left wing back.



George Afriyie who also doubles as Chairman of the Black Stars management committee belives there should be no pressure from third parties on the matter.



“It is true that at a point he indicated that he was willing to call off his absence from the national team.



“I don’t know what went wrong.



“Let us still give the coach the chance and if he is in his plans he will definitely be called up.



“Since this falls directly under the jurisdiction of the coach let us allow him to take that decision,”he told Citi Sports.



Kwadwo Asamoah’s reason for staying away from the national team remains unclear,as he has put the spate of injuries behind him.



