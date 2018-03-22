CAF Ordered To Pay Off Pensions To Hayatou And Former Executives

Issa Hayatou Related Stories Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has been ordered by the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) to pay the pensions of some members of its erstwhile Executive Committee led by Alhaji Issa Hayatou.



In a landmark verdict made by the CAS, the continental football ruling body was ordered to pay the pensions of the affected, after the final calculation of the arbitration cost.



According to the ruling, “CAS has set aside CAF’S decision retroactively suppressing the right to the indemnity of the affected members.”



It has ordered “CAF to pay USD 109,904.80, plus interest at a rate of 5% as of 10 September 2017.”



It also ordered CAF to pay 85% of the arbitration cost and as well pay CHF 3000 in legal fees.



Counsels to both parties are expected to meet in due course to determine how and when CAF will pay the arbitration costs after it has been finally ascertained.



This is a favourable verdict for members of the erstwhile CAF executives led by Cameroon’s Issa Hayatou.