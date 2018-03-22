Ghana To Officially Launch 2018 Women’s AFCON On Friday

Related Stories The Local Organising Committee (LOC) will, officially, on Friday March 23, launch the 2018 Women’s AFCON to be hosted in Ghana.



The launch, which will take place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday, will be ably represented by officials of CAF and government, the LOC as well as corporate organisations.



The Chairperson of the LOC, Freda Akosua Prempeh believes the launch is a great opportunity for Ghana to announce its readiness to host a unique Women’s African Cup of Nations.



She added that the LOC is excited with the preparations for the event, which she believes, would create the necessary awareness and also open new doors towards hosting a successful tournament.



“Due to the preparation involved ahead of this year’s Women African Cup of Nations, I am very sure that we will give Ghana and the rest of Africa the most memorable women’s tournament ever,” she assured.



She however lamented on the lack of support for women’s football in Ghana, adding the tournament will ignite and empower women’s football in Ghana and Africa as a whole.



“The biggest challenge for women’s football in Ghana is sponsorship. If our girls are well resourced and supported like our men, they will win trophies for the country.”



The 2018 CAF Total Africa Women Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from November to December 2018.



So far, Accra and Cape Coast Sports are the two cities earmarked to host the tournament after CAF’s first inspection.