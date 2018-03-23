Maxwell Konadu Loses Mum

Related Stories Second deputy coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu, has been hit with the sad news of his mother's demise on Thursday afternoon, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.



Madam Adwoa Bedjour's sad end occurred in Accra on Thursday around 16:00GMT.



According to close family sources, she was not sick.



Madam Bedjour who is believed to be close to her 90th birthday did not live to celebrate it as it had been planned.



The late Madam Adwoa Bedjour had eleven children with the Black Stars deputy coach being the last born.



The late Madam Adwoa Bedjour had eleven children with the Black Stars deputy coach being the last born.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon.