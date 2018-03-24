Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Inter Allies

Related Stories Asante Kotoko SC are desperate to turn things around to win back the hearts of their fans following their disappointing early exit in the CAF Confederation Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors take on leaders Inter Allies FC on Sunday at the Babayara stadium as they look for first win of the season.



Even though they got a vital point from WAFA SC last Sunday which seem to be a good result on the first day, the Reds need to overcome the "Eleven Is To One" this weekend outfit to revive the fans' hope.



This fixture also marks the first home game for coach Paa Kwesi Fabin since his return to Asante Kotoko SC as the trainer.



He goes into the crucial encounter without striker Sadick Adams who is currently an injury. Adams is likely to come back to the field in four to five weeks time.



New boy Frederick Boateng is in contention to face his former club on Sunday if selected. He scored twice in a test match in the midweek.



Inter Allies FC are traveling to Kumasi with the hopes of causing an upset this weekend against the Red giants on Sunday.



The "Eleven Is To One" go into the big clash on the back of a win from day one. They currently lead the pack with their 3-0 thrashing of Bechem United at the Tema stadium last Saturday.



Inter Allies FC will be recording victories in their first two fixtures in a particular season for the first time since joining in 2013/2014 if they pull the strings to beat Asante Kotoko SC this Sunday.



Kenichi Yatsuhashi's first and last spell in the premiership saw him win his first two games in charge at Hearts of Oak in the 2015/2016 season.



Niger international forward Victorien Adje Adebayor is the man to watch after bagging a brace on his debut last weekend.



Right back Paul Abanga is ruled out of this game due to an injury he is carrying. All other players are fit for selection.







MATCH FACTS



Head To Head





Total league meetings = 8



Asante Kotoko SC wins = 3



Drawn matches = 3



Inter Allies FC wins = 2



~ Asante Kotoko SC have won only one of their last six matches in the premier league.



(W1 D2 L3)



~ Inter Allies FC have seen no loss in their last four fixtures in the premier league.



(W3 D1 L0)



~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their last twenty five home matches in the premier league.



(W14 D11 L0)



~ Inter Allies FC are winless in their sixteen premier league matches as the guest team.



(W0 D8 L8)



~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost only once in their four home clashes with Inter Allies FC in the league. They are unbeaten in the last three.



(W2 D1 L1)



~ Inter Allies FC have been able to win just one of their last six meetings with Asante Kotoko SC in the premiership.



(W1 D3 L2)



~ Asante Kotoko SC have been able to keep only one clean sheet in their last seven home premier league games.





~ Inter Allies FC have just one clean sheet out of their last eight outings in the premier league.









