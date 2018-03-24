Afriyie Acquah Suffers Injury Setback At Torino

Related Stories Ghana international Afriyie Acquah is undergoing further evaluation at Torino after picking up an injury, the Italian club have announced.



Although The Maroons went silent on when the setback occurred, it is believed that the injury happened during Sunday’s league fixture against Fiorentina.



The 26-year-old lasted for the entire duration of the 2-1 defeat at Stadio Olimpico.



“Acquah reported a sprained trauma to his left knee,” Torino reported via their official website.



“The instrumental investigations carried out at the Fornaca clinic have excluded important meniscal or ligament injuries.



“For the purposes of recovery, the clinical evolution will be evaluated.”



Should the injury demand a significant layoff period, Acquah may miss next week’s clash with Cagliari after the international break.



This season has not been too kind to the Ghanaian as he has made 15 Serie A appearances, involving only six starts so far.



Acquah joined Torino from Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim on a four-year deal in 2015, having earlier spent loan stints with Parma and Sampdoria after struggling for first team action in Germany.