Hearts 1-3 AshGold

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak were handed a humiliating defeat at the hands of visiting AshGold at their adopted Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



A goal each from James Akaminko, Amos Addai and Shafiwu Mumuni reduced the home side to the level of a toothless bulldog that can only bark but not bite.



In a game the Miners started slowly, the Phobians showed glimpses of dominance only for the visitors to up their game and lash the home side.



James Akaminko shot the visitors ahead under just eight minutes into the game after pouncing on a rebound from a Godfred Asiamah corner kick to give the visitors the opener.



Hearts of Oak pushed for the equaliser before the break but it was AshGold who had the best chances to have increased the tally after the opener.



The two sides returned from the break with Hearts looking more energetic than AshGold but it was the Miners who took the tally to two.



Amos Addai took on his marker on the right side of the Hearts defence and slotted home a beautiful curler to send coach CK Akonnor into a wild jubilation on the 60th minute.



The relentless Phobians kept knocking until new signing Joseph Esso blasted a bullet in the 75th minute to reduce the tally to 2-1.



Just as the Phobians were pushing for the equaliser, Prince Owusu- who replaced Amos Addai, took on Evans Quao, turned him inside out and sent a nice cross for an unmarked Shafiwu Mumuni to head home the third goal for the visitors.



The win over Hearts is the second straight win in the season for AshGold after opening their season campaign with a 1-0 win over Wa All Stars at the Len Clay Stadium last weekend.





