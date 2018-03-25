Ghana Announces Squad For Under-20 Camp

Related Stories The Ghana Football Association has summoned 40 players to the national under-20 camp.



The Black Satellites are set to begin preparations ahead of commencement of the qualifiers for the 2019 Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations.



The players are to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, on Monday.



Having drawn a bye for the first round of the qualifiers set for April, the Black Satellites will join the series in May when they face the winner of the Algeria-Tunisia clash for a place in the third and final round in July.



Full Squad:



Abeka Luis (Eleven wonders), Selasi Bless Bakai (Hearts), Mark Agyekum (Ashgold), Godfres Asiamah (Ashgold), Bright Andoh (Liberty Prof), Frederick Asare (Accra Lions), Mohammed Lamin (Accra Lions), Kwame Antwi (Accra Young Wise), Prince Asempa (Bechem), Kweku Osei Bonsu (Bechem)



Godfred Adjei (Chelsea), Stephen Amankona (Chelsea), Maxwell Arthur (Dreams), George Dwubeng (Dreams), Bright Owusu (Unistar Academy), Abdulai Ibrahim (Dwarfs), Benjamin Boakye (Elmina Sharks), Francis Atsu (Great Olympics), Samuel Baah (Heart of Oak), Paul Abanga (Inter Allies), Abdul Nasiru Hamza (Inter Allies), Thomas Kofi Usher (Karela FC), Mohammed Abubakari (Karela FC), Douglas OwusuAnsah (Kotoko)



Emmanuel Addo (Liberty Professionals), Nasiru Bakari Banahene (Liberty), Adjei Boakye (Medeama), Tahiru Awudu (Medeama), Ali Abdul Rahim (Mighty Jet), Emmanuel Kumah (Mighty Jet), Prince Osei (Nania), Derick Adjei Boye (Nania), Adams Mohammed (Okyeman Planners), Richard Amon Kotey (Okyeman Planners), Aminu Mohammed (Wa All Stars), Abdul Nafiw Iddrisu (Wa All Stars), BashiruGambo (Tema Youth), James Ankorful (Tema Youth), Hamidu Awudu Fataw (Vision FC), Zuberu Sharani (Dreams)