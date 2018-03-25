Obed Owusu Powers Kotoko To Victory

Related Stories Asante Kotoko S/C secured all three points at stake with a 1-0 victory over visiting Inter Allies in a match day two fixture of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), played at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.



Obed Owusu was on target for the Porcupine Warriors in the 52nd minute, connecting home an Emmanuel Gyamfi well-taken cross in a swift counter-attack.



Inter Allies looked the more determined side in the first half of the game, and anchored in midfield by Samuel Armah and Richmond Lamptey, the visitors mounted series of attacks to break the deadlock, but to no avail.



Kotoko goalie, Felix Annan, was forced to make some brilliant saves in the 23rd and 36th minutes when Lamptey on both occasions, penetrated the defence and unleashed close-range shots.



Yakubu Mohammed was wasteful upfront, as he constantly shot the ball off target, but the most shocking of all was his 45th minute miss, which denied the homers the opportunity to score in the first session of the game.



From recess, the Porcupine Warriors became more aggressive, and in one of their attacking moves, Gyamfi laid a beautiful pass for Obed to nod home for the only goal of the match.



Much as the visitors tried to fetch the equalizer, they were prevented from finding the back of the net as the homers mounted a water-tight defensive network to ensure a win.