Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies...

file Related Stories Asante Kotoko secured their first win of the season at just the second attempt, beating Inter Allies 1-0 at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.



Striker Obed Owusu scored the only goal in the 56th minute. Owusu headed home from close range after a brilliant cross from winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.



Both sides failed to create glaring chances first half, but the better team was Inter Allies.



However, Kotoko started the second half well as they dominated the Capelli Boys and Obed Owusu broke the deadlock.



The goal provoked Allies to come out their shells to force an equaliser but Paa Kwesi Fabin's men remained resolute to claim maximum points.