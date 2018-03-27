Corporate Sponsor For Premier League Omminent - Ghana FA Spokesperson Sannie Daara

Related Stories Ghana Football Association spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara claims there are positive signs the Premier League will soon get a major sponsor.



The former BBC journalist has attributed this to the social media buzz the top-flight has been getting on match days.



''Two days before the league started, you would have noticed that on all the trends on social media we were trending very very positively,'' he said.



''I'm happy to announce that after day one, day two and even off the days of football matches we still trend on twitter. So let me announce to you that we intend to continue on this fold and would also seek your support in this area.



''We want to you continue hashtagging GHPL on for all your tweets and messages on social media. And if it is particular to a matchday we would tag it with the match day or match week.



''Let me announce to you that as a result of we are having a lot of corporate interest in the league.



''We won’t be able to say anything at the moment. We have gone to a lot of marketing agents and it is looking very positive for us.''



The Ghana Premier League has been without corporate sponsor after First Capital Bank withdrew their deal three years ago.







