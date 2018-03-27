Sports Minister Cuts Sod For The Upgrading of Koforidua Sports Stadium

Related Stories The Sports Minister Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has, yet again, cut another sod for the upgrading of the Koforidua Sports Stadium to a modern standard sports facility.



The project, according to the Minister, is part of government's plan to build international standard sports stadia in all the ten regions of the country, hinting the next region to taste the sod-cutting exercise is the Upper West Region.



Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony which was chaired by the Krontihene of New Juaben, Nana Baffour Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng on behalf of the New Juaben Omanhene Daasebre Professor Emeritus Oti Boateng, the Sports Minister revealed that the new facility is aimed at helping in unearthing talents and harnessing the youth for the future.



"This is part of the agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that all regions in the country have modern sporting facilities and we are hopeful that the project will serve it's purpose.



"The new stadium will not only be a football pitch as we see now but will have several facilities including a FIFA standard pitch, a tennis court, a Taekwando and badminton center as well as a basketball and volleyball court," he said.



"It shall also have a youth center which will include a guidance and counselling center, an entrepreneurship center, an ICT center, a restaurant and a mentainace center," he added.



Asiamah promises to be visiting the site periodically to inspect the progress of the project.



The Koforidua Sports Stadium, which is only made up of a football pitch has been in its deplorable state since its establishment over 60 years ago.



The project will be the first major facelift for the facilities since its establishment in 1957.