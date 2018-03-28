History Beckons For Ghana Premier League As Double-Headers Set to start

Related Stories History will be made in Ghana Premier League on Wednesday when a double-header is played in the country for the first time.



Two back-to-back matches in the Ghanaian top-flight will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium, heralding the new concept in the country which has already been tried in other nations.



The double header is the concept of two matches played at the same venue on the same day in quick succession to maximize television exposure.



Wednesday’s match between Dreams FC and Wa All Stars as well as the game between Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals will also be shown live television to make it the first time this is deployed in the Ghanaian top-flight competition.



The double header to be played at the Cape Coast Stadium is part of the strategy adopted by Startimes to get more matches of the Ghana top-flight on television.



The all-purpose stadium, which used to host international matches, has had a new lease with a perfect pitch, which will provide the perfect pitch for free-flowing football.



The first match will be played at 3pm with the second game scheduled for 6pm on Wednesday.



With broadcast rights holder having just one OB van for the production of matches, bringing two matches at the same venue on the same day will give the Chinese broadcasting giants to chance to show more matches.



This is part of the new measures the Ghana FA and television rights holders StarTimes are putting in place to boost the game in the country.



The move will drive more audiences to the game, offer more marketing opportunities to existing sponsors while attracting potential sponsors. This will also give the players the chance to showcase their talent with big audiences watching from various parts of the country.



The GFA believes with more of such innovations the game will grow even better as already the impact of television has brought private sponsorship to almost all the clubs in the league.