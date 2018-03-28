Mourinho and Pep Guardiola Can't Save Hearts of Oak- Mohammed Polo

Related Stories Legend Mohammed Polo believes he is the only man to swiftly improve the fortunes of the club, saying not even renowned coaches Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho can reverse the current trend .



The Dribbling Magician is alarmed by the club's downward spiral after suffering a 3-1 home defeat in Cape Coast to AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League.



Polo, who was sacked by the club in 2015 after just one season in charge, claims he can revive the Phobians.



''Why not, I have to help Hearts of Oak because it's a team I really love, but due to the team's current situation, I will be available after the management has accepted my conditions," the dribbling magician said on OTEC FM's Royal Sports.



''Accra Hearts of Oak is an institution that possesses great history and tradition, which is able to attract players who are serious about the game. ''In turn,I feel I can marry the two, to return Hearts to their helm as Ghanaian football champions.



''I know that Hearts of Oak are one of the country’s most successful clubs, and have an esteemed history of producing international level talent that represents Ghana in Europe’s top leagues and the country’s national team.



"Ghana football is going down off late and since am a football lover, I'm ready to help improve things.



"Mourinho and Pep Guadiola can't even change the current situation at Heart of Oak, they will still remain in a mess."



Hearts of Oak play their third league match on Thursday against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium.



