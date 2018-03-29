Mercy Targoe Names Ghana Squad For Japan Friendly

|
Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has named 18 players to face Japan in their international friendly on April 1 in Tokyo.
The coach has kept faith with the team that won the WAFU Zone B tournament in Abidjan last month, hoping to them to again put up a good show against the Asian giants.
The only change in the team has seen Ampem Darkoa captain and Black Princesses' defender, Justice Tweneboah, has replaced Faustina Ampah who has returned to her club after the WAFU duties.
The Queensland will leave for Japan on Tuesday, play the game on Sunday April 1, and are expected to be back home on April 3.
List of Players
1. Patricia Mantey
2. Nana Ama Asantewaa
3. Janet Egyir
4. Rita Okyere
5. Philicity Asuako
6. Gladys Amfobea
7. Nancy Coleman
8. Justice Tweneboaa
9. Juliet Acheampong
10. Priscilla Okyere
11. Portia Boakye
12. Leticia Zikpi
13. Grace Asantewaa
14. Alice kusi
15. Jane Ayieyam
16. Ernestina Tetteh
17. Mavis Owusu
18. Grace Asare
|Source: GFA
