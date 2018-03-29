Mercy Targoe Names Ghana Squad For Japan Friendly

file Related Stories Black Queens coach, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo has named 18 players to face Japan in their international friendly on April 1 in Tokyo.



The coach has kept faith with the team that won the WAFU Zone B tournament in Abidjan last month, hoping to them to again put up a good show against the Asian giants.



The only change in the team has seen Ampem Darkoa captain and Black Princesses' defender, Justice Tweneboah, has replaced Faustina Ampah who has returned to her club after the WAFU duties.



The Queensland will leave for Japan on Tuesday, play the game on Sunday April 1, and are expected to be back home on April 3.



List of Players



1. Patricia Mantey



2. Nana Ama Asantewaa



3. Janet Egyir



4. Rita Okyere



5. Philicity Asuako



6. Gladys Amfobea



7. Nancy Coleman



8. Justice Tweneboaa



9. Juliet Acheampong



10. Priscilla Okyere



11. Portia Boakye



12. Leticia Zikpi



13. Grace Asantewaa



14. Alice kusi



15. Jane Ayieyam



16. Ernestina Tetteh



17. Mavis Owusu



18. Grace Asare





