George Afriyie Reveals Nyantakyi Defied Death Warnings To Appoint Him GFA Veep

George Afriyie has revealed that the President of the Ghana FA Kwesi Nyantakyi defied several warnings from his close friends to appoint him as the Vice-President of the federation.



The Liberty Professionals' chief revelation has shown Nyantakyi in a different light contrary to his critics claims that he ditches the people who are loyal to him.



Afriyie says the GFA leader was warned that he would mastermind his death within two years if he is appointed to be the second most powerful person in Ghana football.



The Liberty Professionals says despite these shocking warnings, the CAF Vice President went ahead to appoint him against the wishes of those who are close to the leader.



“Someone sent a text to Nyantakyi which said, ‘If you appoint George Afriyie as your vice, you will die within two years.'” Afriyie said in an interview on GTV on Wednesday.



"The president showed the message to a few people but he never showed it to me. But the good people he showed to told him I could never hurt a fly.



"Since that incident, every time I go on my knees to pray, I ask God to protect Nyantakyi,” George said, voice breaking, and tears streaming down his face.



There has been recent rifts among the two leaders of Ghana football with Nyantakyi loyalists claiming that Afriyie had been plotting to undermine him - claim the latter has denied.



Despite these claims Nyantakyi went ahead to propose to CAF to appoint Afriyie to one of the strongest committee within the continent's governing body as he serves on the Africa Cup of Nations committee.



The former Cheif Executive Officer of Accra Great Olympics has declared his intention to contest for the Ghana FA post in 2019 during the celebration of his 50th birthday celebration.