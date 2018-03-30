Sulley Muntari In Sexism Row...

Related Stories Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has become embroiled in a sexism row after responding controversially to a question from a female journalist at a press conference.

During the press conference at his club side Deportivo La Coruña on March 22, Muntari was angered by a question from the journalist and stated that he would not be rude because she is a woman.



The female journalist had asked Muntari to assess the technical capabilities of Deportivo coach and close friend Clarence Seedorf who has won only three points out of a possible 21 since taking charge of the team.



"I'm not going to answer you in a bad way because you're a woman and I have to respond politely," Muntari retorted before the club's translator intervened.



Another journalist probed further, questioning Muntari about his now controversial response.



"I know how to talk when I'm with men and how to talk when I'm with women. I speak to her as if she were my wife, being respectful. There are people who make me softer, like children, women or the elderly. If you have my same size, I am the way I am," he explained.



Muntari, a former Ghana international joined the relegation-threatened Deportivo on a free transfer after a successful trial period at the club.



Muntari, who played in three World Cups for Ghana, was available on a free transfer after leaving Pescara at the end of last season and was signed after impressing former teammate Seedorf.



The 33-year-old had an unhappy spell at Pescara, saying he was "treated like a criminal" after being racially abused during a Serie A match at Cagliari.



