'George Afriyie Is Not Fit To Lead Ghana Football'- Oduro Sarfo

George Afriyie Related Stories Chief Executive Officer of Berekum Chelsea Oduro Sarfo has doubts over George Afriyie's potential to succeed Kwesi Nyantakyi as the Ghana Football Association president.



Afriyie, who is the vice president of the nation's football governing body, declared his intention to contest for the FA presidency when Kwesi Nyantakyi's tenure expires in 2019.



The Liberty Professionals director has been criticized by some section of the football populace for the timing of his declaration.



And according to the outspoken Berekum Chelsea chief, there is nothing wrong with the timing but says Afriyie is not the best candidate to succeed Nyantakyi in the hot seat.



“I do not see anything wrong with George Afriyie’s declaration because lawyer Nyantakyi has said it on three occasions that he will not contest again and I think the best person to succeed him and continue his good works is George Afriyie," Sarfo said.



“If George Afriyie decide not to contest,then it means we have look beyond the executive committee or go out to look for someone to replace Nyantakyi because none of the Executive committee members is a president material."



Sarfo also posited that should Kwesi Nyantakyi decide to contest for the position after publicly declaring not to contest then he will have to change his mind due to the love and support he has for Nyantakyi.



“My love and unflinching support for Nyantakyi means if he decide to contest again then we have to go back and rewrite our notes.



Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey and Cudjoe Fianoo can never be an FA president because they are also not qualified."