Black Queens Suffer Embarrassing 7-1 Drubbing At The Hands Of Japan

Ghana put up an impressive performance in the first half when striker Jane Ayiyiam cancelled out Nadeshiko's 14th minute goal.



But Iwabuchi ensured Japan regained their lead before the half hour mark.



In the second half, the Queens capitulated and conceded five more goals.



Last year, Ghana were hammered 8-0 by France in friendly played in Reims.



The friendly formed part of Ghana's preparations towards hosting this years African Women's Cup of Nations in Ghana.



