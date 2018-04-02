Ashgold Unbeaten After Splitting Points With Bechem

Related Stories A rejuvenated Ashgold S/C fought from behind to force homers Bechem United to a 1-1 scoreline in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) match day four clash at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Saturday.



The Miners, who were yet to drop a point in their three previous matches and currently the league leaders, kept their unbeaten run intact by sheer determination, surviving a late onslaught by their opponents as they desperately searched for the winner.



Bechem’s Emmanuel Owusu-Boakye would unsettle the Miners with a well-taken goal in the 19th minute to put his side in the lead.



The dare-devil, on intercepting a defence-splitting pass raced deep into the vital area and unleashed a powerful shot to beat experienced Ashgold goalie, George Owu.



The Miners drew parity in the 34th minute, and it was slippery Amos Addae who was on target for his side.



It was a beautiful goal by all standards, initiated by Appiah McCarthy on the left flank of the midfield, which saw the visitors playing to a well-rehearsed strategy to displace Bechem goalie, Prince Asempah.



Ashgold after the recess would substitute Joseph Gordon for Nurudeen Abdullai, while Bechem brought on Maxwell Frimpong for Kwadwo Asamoah.



However, Frimpong unable to withstand the intensity of the game was again substituted for Yao Abotsi.



The homers mounted series of attacks at the closing stage of the match with the intent of fetching the winner, but the Ashgold defensive duo of Richard Osei-Agyemang and Kosivi Amoussou would resist all attempts to break the resistance.