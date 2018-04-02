Kotoko Rally Late To Beat Visiting Eleven Wonders

Related Stories An 82nd minute strike by midfield dynamo, Jordan Opoku, was all that Asante Kotoko S/C needed to beat visiting Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 in an uncompromising Ghana Premier League match day four clash at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.



The experienced midfielder, combining beautifully with Seth Opare, placed the ball at the blind side of Wonders’ goalie, John Moshe, who until then had made several point blank saves to keep his side in the game.



The visitors mapped up a well-rehearsed strategy, stunning their opponents with an all-attacking game as they used their physical presence to their advantage.



In-form Francis Kwaku Antwi would torment the Kotoko defence with his imposing stature, winning most of the areal tussles in the vital area, but his final delivery was poor.



Wonders’ Benjamin Owusu nearly put his side in the lead in the 43rd minute as his long-range shot missed the target narrowly.



Kotoko determined to break the visitors’ resistance, marshalled more men in midfield in the second half, and Jordan, Opare and Baba Mahama began to operate deep into the Wonders’ 18-yard box.



With the midfield seized, the Porcupine Warriors would pin Wonders to their own half with incessant all-attacking runs to fetch the only goal of the match.