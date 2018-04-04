Liverpool Players Ready To Help Salah Score More

Related Stories Liverpool's Sadio Mane says he and his teammates will try to help Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah score more goals.



Mane spoke ahead of the Liverpool and Manchester City Champions League quarter-final tie tonight at Anfield.



"It's a very big game but everything is possible because we are playing at Anfield," said Sadio.



Acknowledging the strength of their opponents, Sadio added: "We are going to do our best and try to win the game."



Liverpool are the only side to beat Manchester City in the Premier League this season and much of their success has been largely to Salah, who has so far scored 31 goals in the league season.



"Hopefully we can assist him more so he can score more than that," said Mane.