Ayew Brothers Reunite To Save Swansea City From Relegation

Related Stories These last few games of the season are easily the most crucial, as it can be the deciding factor in where each side results in their respective league table and it determines who is able to survive the dreaded drop.



Swansea City have been stuck with a similar fate but are hoping they can improve through the assembling of two footballing siblings, and it could be a defining factor in The Swans’ relegation battle.



It’s difficult to maintain a grasp on the changing circumstances in the Premier League, in the same way that it’s hard to keep track of the changing odds as the season comes to a steady end, but Oddschanger are always involved in the campaign’s action, providing their own previews, predictions and free football tips.



They do this through operating a regular presence on social media and updating their website daily, which entertains a mass of fans who are interested in betting but need help by following a site like Oddschanger for free football tips.



Jordan Ayew is The Swans’ top scorer



Bringing in Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea in the summer looked like a shrewd acquisition, made even more appetising after he scored twenty-six goals in forty-eight games on loan at Bristol City last season.



Jordan Ayew has been able to make up for the eventual shortcomings seen by Abraham though, which has seen him rank as top scorer for The Swans with his ten goals over all competitions.



Andre Ayew returning to Liberty Stadium



Based on his ability to take the game by the scruff of the neck at Swansea, it looked like clever business for West Ham United to bring Andre Ayew to the London Stadium, but he clearly missed South Wales, eventually moving back just a year and a half later.



It was a deadline day deal where West Ham reportedly wanted Swans midfielder Ki Sung-yeung in his place but eventually had to settle with breaking even on the money they spent to bring Ayew to the club back in August 2016.



Could Swansea City survive the drop?



Question marks hovered over the decision to bring in recently sacked Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal but he’s been better than many expected in taking eight wins and six draws from eighteen games.



Whether it’s enough to save them is another thing, as they’ve not always been consistent enough to prove their worth.



They currently sit at fifteenth with a mere three points keeping them safe from a return into the bottom three.



Odds price The Swans up at 6/1 to go down, which many will still be backing based on how hard to predict the last few games appear, so it’ll truly go right down to the wire.



Andre and Jordan Ayew last played together when they started their respective careers at Marseille, with Andre moving to Swansea, only to depart to West Ham, where Jordan coincidentally took his place in South Wales after the unfortunate relegation of Aston Villa.



It could take a few games for these two to find some chemistry on the pitch, but surely some will come from them being related, as it could be a bond that benefits them and the fate of these struggling Swans.