Kurt Okraku Named Black Stars B Management Committee Chairman

Related Stories The Executive Chairman of Premier League campaigners Dreams FC, Kurt Okraku, has been named the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Black Stars B by the Executive Committee of the Ghana FA.



The decision which was taken on Friday afternoon will see former Black Stars captain and Asante Kotoko legend Samuel Opoku Nti as the Vice Chairman of the Management Committee.



Kurt Okraku, who is currently the Chairman of the FA Cup Committee replaces Nii Komiete Doku - Greater Accra RFA Chairman, as the Chairman of the Black Stars B.



Despite his inability to qualify Ghana for the 2018 CHAN held in Morocco, Nii Komiete Doku led the Black Stars B to win the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup hosted in Ghana.



Kurt and his vice Opoku Nti are expected to tailor a strong home based Black Stars side that can respond to calls into the senior national team on any day.



The changes made, did not only affect the management committee of the Black Stars B but all the national teams.



Tema Youth SC President Winfred Osei Kweku has been elevated to the position of Chairman for the Black Stars Management Committee while Lawyer Kweku Eyiah and Alhaji Sadugu maintain their positions as chairmen for the U17 and U20 national teams.



Western Region FA Chairman Kojo Yankah is the Chairman of the Black Meteors while Ashanti Region FA Chairman Osei Tutu Agyemang is the Chairman of the Juvinile Committee.



Below is the complete list of changes:



Black Stars Chairman: Winfred Osei Kweku 'Palmer'



Vice Chairman - Nii Komiete Doku



Black Stars B Chairman -Kurt Okraku



Vice Chairman - Opoku Nti-Vice



Black Meteors Chairman - Kojo Yankah



Black Starlets Chairman - Kweku Eyiah



Juvinile Committee Chairman - Osei Tutu Agyemang



Black Satellites Chairman - Alhaji Sadugu



Vice Chairman - Frank Nelson



Referees Committee Chairman - Nii Komiete Doku