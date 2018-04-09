National Security Probes 50 Deported ‘Journalists’

Related Stories The Ministry of Youth and Sports has requested National Security to investigate the deportation of some 50 supposed Ghanaian journalists who traveled to Australia with the country’s delegation to cover the Commonwealth Games.



The said journalists were deported after failing to answer basic questions posed by Australian officials about their profession. Most of them did not also have basic journalistic tools on them.



The Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority (NSA) have been accused of facilitating the acquisition of the visas as the travel documents presented by the affected individuals were genuine even though they did not appear to be journalists.



But a statement signed by the Minister of Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, said the ministry has referred the matter to National Security.



“The ministry has officially requested the National Security to thoroughly investigate circumstances leading to the acquisition of visas by undeserving persons who are in no way connected with the ongoing 21st Commonwealth Games in Australia”.





