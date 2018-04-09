“We Promised Quality Organisation And We Delivered” – Okraku

Related Stories Mr. Kurt Okraku, Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee, has said that his outfit deserved the plaudits for delivering on their promise of quality organisation.



He said he was proud of the MTN FA Cup Committee, which he leads for their level of professionalism in organising the competition.



Mr Okraku said this after the MTN FA Cup awards night to officially wrap up the 2016/17 season and reward actors and stakeholders for their dedication and hard work.



Mr Okraku said the Committee were very much impressed with the success chalked over the period, but noted that, they had to commit a lot of resources into the excellent organisation.



He noted that the competition kept improving with new ideas, adding that, “these have made it more attractive and prestigious”.



Mr Okraku added that, they accepted the responsibility as committee members to provide a well organised competition and that is what they had delivered.



“We promised quality in delivery of football event, quality semi-finals games, quality finals and quality awards night. This is what we promised and we delivered,” Mr Okraku said.



“We look forward to making it much interesting than the previous season,” he added.