'Nyantakyi Would Contest And Win In 2019' – Awudu Issaka

Related Stories Awudu Issaka, ex-Ghana youth star, has said Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), would contest for the presidency and win massively.



Mr Issaka, who owns a division two club, Royal Awudu Issaka Soccer Academy, has said contrary to reports that, Mr. Nyantakyi would not contest again, he was convinced that, the president would go for re-election in 2019 and possibly win, because he is a formidable candidate.



“I doubt if any of them can match him. He is capable of beating them if he contests,” he told the GNA Sports in an interview.



“I think from the look of things he would contest again. And trust me, if he contests he would win again,” Issaka said.



Mr. Issaka however advised the president to stick to his decision not to contest and allow a different person with new ideas to run football in the country.



“I think Nyantakyi has paid his dues for Ghana football. I can’t say that he is the right person or wrong person to lead us,” he added.