Kwesi Nyantakyi Knows The Consequences If He Contests 2019 GFA Elections

George Afriyie Related Stories Vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) George Afriyie has warned Kwesi Nyantakyi against contesting for the 2019 Ghana FA presidency.



Kwesi Nyantakyi declared his intentions on several platforms last year that, he will not seek for re-election when his tenure when his tenure in office expires in 2019.



The nation's football governing body vice, George Afriyie made a bold statement during his 50th anniversary at the Mensvic Hotel that he will contest for the hot seat in 2019.



Executive Committee members of the Ghana FA are urging the CAF 1st vice to change his mind and contest for the position after they became aware of the Liberty Professional director's intention to contest for the position.



However, according to Mr. Afriyie, the Wa All Stars bankroller is attentive of the consequences he will face if he rescinds his decision and contest for the elections in 2019.



"I will repeat this statement again because I have said it on GTV," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.



"Kwesi Nyantakyi is the president of the Ghana Football Association, the 1st vice president of CAF and also FIFA Executive Council Member."



"He [Kwesi Nyantakyi] has granted an interview with Graphic Sports, Joy FM and Vision One FM all on three different occasions and he insisted that he will not seek for re-elections in 2019."



"What I want everybody to understand is that those were Kwesi Nyantakyi's words but if he rescinds his decision tomorrow and comes back and seek for re-election, what I want people to understand is that he knows the consequences he will face when he rescind his decision and seeks for re-election," he added.