Minority Rejects National Security Probe Into ‘Journalists’ Visa Fraud

Over 50 Ghanaians were deported by the Australian authorities after it emerged that they fraudulently acquired visas as journalists.



The Minority National Democracy Congress in a statement on Tuesday said the issue has “lowered Ghana’s image abroad and brought considerable shame to our good name”. It therefore demanded that an independent commission of enquiry pursuant to Article 278 of the Constitution of Ghana is set up to investigate the scandal.



Below is the Minority statement



COMMONWEALTH GAMES VISA SCANDAL – MINORITY REJECTS ANOTHER NATIONAL SECURITY COVER UP AND DEMANDS AN INDEPENDENT ENQUIRY PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 278 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF GHANA



The Minority in Parliament strongly rejects Government’s attempt to use National Security to engage in yet another cover up over the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal.



We reiterate our demand that the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal which has lowered Ghana’s image abroad and brought considerable shame to our good name as widely reported by the international press must be investigated by an independent commission of enquiry pursuant to Article 278 of the Constitution of Ghana.



This is the only process by which the Akufo-Addo Government can be accorded any credit by the local and international community to be genuinely concerned about fighting the numerous cases of corruption in his Government.



Ghanaians have not and cannot forget how the National Security was used in a clumsy effort to cover up the “BOST Contaminated Fuel Saga” only a few months back.



Our demand and that of many Ghanaians is that President Akufo-Addo must immediately halt this National Security charade and appoint credible persons with the requisite expertise to conduct a public enquiry into this matter.



The overwhelming expectations following this scandal that has dented Ghana’s image and the reputation of Ghanaian journalists are that: we need to know who are the public officials involved in this racket? Who are their collaborators? How deep is the rot? Is there any Ministerial complicity especially at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration? What will be the recommendations needed to forestall this in the future as there are quite a number of international tournaments on the horizon.



We take note of Ghana’s abysmal performance so far at the games which reveals what the priority of our officials were ahead of the games. Clearly, while other countries were focused on preparing their athletes to lift high the flags of their respective countries, our officials were busily recruiting fake journalists in a shameful unpatriotic moneymaking scam.



The Minority wishes to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to exercise good leadership and salvage what is left of Ghana’s sinking image abroad. A national security report on this matter would be discredited and shall not be well received by the local and international community. We must also not lose sight of the effect this would have on genuine visa applicants to tournaments of this nature in the future.



The world is watching us. Let’s do the right thing, Mr. President.



Signed,



Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini



Ranking Member, Communications Committee of Parliament.



