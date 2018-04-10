It’s Salah Again

Related Stories Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Player of the Month for the fourth time this season.



Salah won the accolade on Monday in recognition of his six goals in four Premier League performances in March, including four during the 5-0 rout over Watford at Anfield on March 17.



The Egypt international won 80 percent of an online poll to beat Tottenham’s Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min and Jan Vertonghen and Manchester City’s Leroy Sane and David Silva to the prize.



Salah's 29 goals in the league this season make him one of the favourites to win the PFA Player of the Year along with City's Kevin De Bruyne.