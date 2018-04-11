Government Rubbishes ‘False’ Report Of Nana Addo's Request To Nyantakyi

Related Stories Government sources have condemned as ‘palpably false’ reports of President Nana Akuffo Addo asking Kwesi Nyantakyi not to contest Ghana FA Presidential election, insisting Monday’s meeting with the leader of the federation was to examine ways government can also support the burgeoning Ghana Premier League.



According to Jubilee House sources, President Akufo Addo has no interest in determining who the next leader of the Ghana FA is, keeping to his long-standing position that government has no business in interfering in the administration of the sport.



This comes after a report on Asempa FM – a radio station known for its anti-Nyantakyi position - claimed on Tuesday morning that the country’s president has asked the leader of the federation not to change his mind of not contesting the election in 2019.



However that report has been dismissed by sources close to the leader of the country as Monday’s meeting with the Sports Minister, Nyantakyi and two close advisers of the President who have deep knowledge of football.



The meeting on Monday evening was meant to find ways of government also supporting the growth of the local league which has seen some oomph since this season started.



The four invitees that includes Ofosu Bamfo ‘Sikkens’ and Bryan Acheampong – both football administrators – as well as the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah, was meant for government and the ministry to also support the efforts of the GFA which has seen massive interest in the country’s top-flight since it started last month.



So the report on Asempa FM has come as a surprise to sources at the Presidency who are now wondering what the motives for the report on the radio station is.



The government insiders say President Akufo Addo will support any decision by members of the football governing body over who leads the federation after 2019 when elections are held.



“The President never asked anyone to contest or not to contest an election. That is not his place. The President like he said recently fully respects the independence of the GFA and has not weighed into such matter that does not concern him,” the source told Ghana’s leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com.



“President Nana Akufo Addo will support any decision taken by members of the GFA when they vote with his only interest being the growth and development of football in Ghana.



“He will not interfere in these matters like who the leader is as he is aware that this is in clear violation of the FIFA laws. He has already stated this publicly before.”



The jostling for positions has been warming up since the powerful and highly influential Nyantakyi declared his intention not to contest for the 2019 elections.



Nyantakyi’s vice president George Afriyie has declared his intention to contest along with Cudjoe Fianoo, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Alhaji Raji.



Despite Nyantakyi’s declaration several top officials of the federation have publicly declared their support for the incumbent again saying they will force him to change his mind.



The most powerful block within the Executive Committee has also pleaded with Nyantakyi to rescind his decision, begging him that he is the right man to steer the affairs of the federation going forward.