Alhaji Gruzah Considering Contesting GFA Presidential Election

Related Stories King Faisal owner Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah is considering contesting the Ghana Football Association presidency in 2019.



The controversial administrator believes he has the requisite experience to solve the country's football problems.



''I can decide to contest the 2019 presidential race, because I want the progress and development of Ghana football, where rules and regulations are strictly adhered to and decisions not made on friendship basis,'' Gruzah told Ghana News Agency.



Gruzah also did not see anything wrong if president Kwesi Nyantakyi decides to seek re-election next year.



''I'm a principled man and I want people to follow principles, so now it all depends on Nyantakyi whether he will rescind his decision not to contest for the elections in 2019,'' he added.