Hearts of Oak 3-1 Wa All Stars

Related Stories Hearts of Oak bounced back from their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Berekum Chelsea last weekend with a 3-1 win over Wa All Stars at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.



Henry Wellington handed starting roles to Inusah Musa and Samudeen Ibrahim for the first time in the season after they recovered from their respective injuries in the beginning.



The Phobians started on the good note by dominating affairs but were not creating any opportunities.



Hearts of Oak got the breakthrough in the 21st minute when Selassie Bless Bakai put the Phobians ahead after slotting home an effort from Joseph Esso.



In the 34th minute, Wa All Stars right back Issahaku Zakaria was sent off for a second caution after he brought down Daniel Kordie inside the box.



Referee Timothy Obuobisa awarded a penalty to the Phobians which Joseph Esso stepped up to make it 2-0.



Wa All Stars nearly pulled one back with two minutes to end the first half but David Abagna Sandan had his attempt struck the crossbar.



Four minutes into the second half, Wa All Stars came close to getting a consolation but Jeffrey Degorl's header missed the posts by a whisker.



In the 58th minute, Wa All Stars finally benefited from their second-half incursions to get a consolation through Kingsley Osei Effah who scored from a spot kick after Jeffrey Degorl was brought down in the box.



75 minutes into the game, Cosmos Dauda finally broke his goal duck to increase the goal tally of Hearts of Oak after connecting a cross from Fatawu Mohammed on the right.



The striker got everybody at the stadium emotional with tears after putting his name on the score sheet.



On Saturday at the Cape Coast stadium, Hearts of Oak will host Elmina Sharks FC whilst Wa All Stars welcome newly promoted Karela United FC at the Malik Jabir park.