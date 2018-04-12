“I Am The Most Experienced Candidate For The GFA” - Alhaji Raji

Related Stories Alhaji Ali Braimah Raji, former chairman of the Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA), has given indications of his ambition of becoming the next president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), saying “I am most experienced candidate among all those who have announced their intention to contest”.



“I don’t think any of the emerging candidates have anything better than I have. Talk of experience, competence, endurance, loyalty. I cannot rule myself out of the race,” he declared.



In an interview with the GNA Sports, Alhaji Raji said, he was yet to take a final decision on his plans to be the president of the GFA, since 2019 was a long road for him, but noted that, he was giving the seat a serious consideration.



“There is a long way to go for the election. It’s about 15 months from now and anything can happen, but do not rule me out,” Alhaji Raji told GNA Sports.



The management member of lower division side Eleven Wise, noted that he needed time to consider his decision, whilst being strategic, adding that the emerging candidates do not match his qualities.



“Strategically i know what i’m about already. You don’t go to war, when you haven’t amassed all your weapons,” he stated.



Mr. George Afriyie – Vice President of the GFA, Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah, among few others have so far declared to contest for the presidency of the GFA, following the decision of Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyie not to seek re-election next year.