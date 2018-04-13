Tunisia: Best Ranked African Side For Five Years

Related Stories World Cup-bound Tunisia have moved up nine places to number 14 on April's Fifa World Rankings, their highest ever position.



Their move comes on the back of 1-0 wins over Iran and Costa Rica in friendly matches in March.



It is the highest position for any African nation since Ivory Coast were ranked 13 in July 2013.



Senegal, another team heading to Russia, are second on the continent and 28 globally.



Africa's other three World Cup teams are closely ranked on the overall list with Morocco at 42, Egypt 46 and Nigeria the lowest of the quintet at 47.



Tunisia nine-place gain was the biggest on the continent matched only by Tanzania, who are now 37 in Africa and 137 globally.



The Tanzanians gain comes after a 4-1 loss to Algeria and a 2-0 win over the highly-ranked DR Congo.



The biggest losers on the continent were Liberia who dropped 16 places to 151 overall and 45 in Africa.



Germany and Brazil remain first and second respectively on the global rankings with Belgium gaining two spots to grab third place.



Africa's Top Ten (global ranking in brackets):



1. Tunisia (14)



2. Senegal (28)



3. DR Congo (38)



4. Morocco (42)



5. Egypt (46)



6. Nigeria (47)



7. Cameroon (51)



7. Ghana (51)



9. Burkina Faso (53)



10. Cape Verde (58)