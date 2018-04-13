I’m Ready To Help Promote Ghana Premier League – Yaa Pono

Related Stories Rap star and Hearts of Oak fan Yaa Pono has announced his readiness to help give the Ghana Premier League a promotional push.



The 'Amen' hitmaker wants to collaborate with his colleague musicians to make the Ghana top-flight.



"I'm an Accra Hearts of Oak fan but I don't watch their matches. Now I support Chelsea but I'm ready to help promote the Ghana League in any way I can,'' he told Atinka FM.



''Even if it comes to performing a track, I'm ready to call my other colleagues to do a full album for the Ghana League for free.'' Source: Ghanasoccernet Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.